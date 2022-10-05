Short Interest in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Rises By 7.8%

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,600 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 150,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AROW opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $508.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.29. Arrow Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.25 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Analysts expect that Arrow Financial will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Arrow Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Arrow Financial by 17.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

