Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Brickability Group (LON:BRCK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Brickability Group Price Performance
BRCK stock opened at GBX 74.20 ($0.90) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 81.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 84.92. Brickability Group has a 12-month low of GBX 73 ($0.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 111 ($1.34). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.87. The company has a market cap of £222.32 million and a PE ratio of 1,855.00.
Brickability Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a GBX 2.04 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Brickability Group’s previous dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. Brickability Group’s payout ratio is 51.13%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Brickability Group
About Brickability Group
Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, heated towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.
