Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Brickability Group (LON:BRCK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Brickability Group Price Performance

BRCK stock opened at GBX 74.20 ($0.90) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 81.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 84.92. Brickability Group has a 12-month low of GBX 73 ($0.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 111 ($1.34). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.87. The company has a market cap of £222.32 million and a PE ratio of 1,855.00.

Get Brickability Group alerts:

Brickability Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a GBX 2.04 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Brickability Group’s previous dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. Brickability Group’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brickability Group

About Brickability Group

In related news, insider Susan McErlain purchased 24,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 82 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £19,986.68 ($24,150.17).

(Get Rating)

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, heated towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brickability Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickability Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.