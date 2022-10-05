Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,312 ($15.85) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 1,568 ($18.95). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.29% from the company’s previous close.

JET has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 4,980 ($60.17) to GBX 4,240 ($51.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lowered Just Eat Takeaway.com to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,660 ($20.06) to GBX 1,940 ($23.44) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

JET opened at GBX 1,430.60 ($17.29) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,473.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,722.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of £3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of GBX 14.63 ($0.18) and a one year high of GBX 6,130 ($74.07).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

