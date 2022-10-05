Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for GSK (LON:GSK)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GSK. UBS Group set a GBX 1,850 ($22.35) target price on GSK in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on GSK from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 1,580 ($19.09) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price target on GSK in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded GSK to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,630 ($19.70) to GBX 1,430 ($17.28) in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.82) price objective on GSK in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,706.25 ($20.62).

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Price Performance

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,330.60 ($16.08) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,431.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,626.90. GSK has a twelve month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04). The company has a market cap of £54.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,167.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67.

GSK Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at GSK

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a GBX 16.25 ($0.20) dividend. This is a boost from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total transaction of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,324 ($16.00) per share, for a total transaction of £42,632.80 ($51,513.77). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total transaction of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,288,666.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.