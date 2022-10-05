Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($30.21) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,275.20 ($27.49).

Endeavour Mining stock opened at GBX 1,606 ($19.41) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,356.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,689.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,785.91. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 585.25 ($7.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,176 ($26.29). The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.28. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15,625.00%.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

