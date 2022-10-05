Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Hilton Food Group Trading Up 2.7 %

LON:HFG opened at GBX 562 ($6.79) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 908.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,047.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £503.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,405.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. Hilton Food Group has a 1 year low of GBX 508.57 ($6.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,257.05 ($15.19).

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

