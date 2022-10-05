UBS Group Reiterates GBX 565 Price Target for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

UBS Group set a GBX 565 ($6.83) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EZJ. HSBC set a GBX 725 ($8.76) price objective on easyJet in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 490 ($5.92) price target on easyJet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 750 ($9.06) price target on easyJet in a report on Monday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 606 ($7.32) price target on easyJet in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 310 ($3.75) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, easyJet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 615.71 ($7.44).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 301.30 ($3.64) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 276.87 ($3.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 729.20 ($8.81). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 362.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 438.35.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

