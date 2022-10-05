Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Hilton Food Group Price Performance

Shares of LON HFG opened at GBX 562 ($6.79) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 908.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,047.07. Hilton Food Group has a 1-year low of GBX 508.57 ($6.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,257.05 ($15.19). The company has a market cap of £503.00 million and a PE ratio of 1,405.00.

Get Hilton Food Group alerts:

Hilton Food Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a GBX 7.10 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.25%.

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

Further Reading

