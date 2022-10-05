GSK (LON:GSK) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.73% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($21.75) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 1,580 ($19.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price objective on GSK in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.82) target price on GSK in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,706.25 ($20.62).
GSK Trading Up 0.8 %
LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,330.60 ($16.08) on Monday. GSK has a 1 year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04). The stock has a market capitalization of £54.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,167.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,431.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,626.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.43.
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
