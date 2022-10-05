Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX) Earns Not Rated Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEXGet Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Tortilla Mexican Grill Stock Performance

LON:MEX opened at GBX 100 ($1.21) on Monday. Tortilla Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of GBX 97 ($1.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 200 ($2.42). The company has a market capitalization of £38.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,425.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 145.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 894.04.

Tortilla Mexican Grill Company Profile



Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC operates and manages Mexican restaurants under the Tortilla brand. The company operates through 51 group owned and 3 franchised stores in the United Kingdom; and 10 franchised stores in the Middle East. Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

