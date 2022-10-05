Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX) Earns Not Rated Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Tortilla Mexican Grill Stock Performance
LON:MEX opened at GBX 100 ($1.21) on Monday. Tortilla Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of GBX 97 ($1.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 200 ($2.42). The company has a market capitalization of £38.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,425.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 145.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 894.04.
Tortilla Mexican Grill Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Tortilla Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortilla Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.