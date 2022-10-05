Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 81 ($0.98) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 88 ($1.06).

ROO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 114 ($1.38) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Beaufort Securities upgraded shares of Deliveroo to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 295 ($3.56) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut Deliveroo to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 132.17 ($1.60).

Shares of ROO stock opened at GBX 92.92 ($1.12) on Monday. Deliveroo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 76.10 ($0.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 327.50 ($3.96). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 88.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 95.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.08.

In other news, insider Adam Miller sold 41,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.12), for a total transaction of £38,144.88 ($46,090.96). Over the last quarter, insiders sold 162,841 shares of company stock worth $14,901,761.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

