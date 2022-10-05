Ferguson (LON:FERG) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ferguson (LON:FERG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a £114 ($137.75) price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FERG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a £125 ($151.04) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,960 ($120.35) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of £129.66 ($156.66).
Ferguson Price Performance
Ferguson stock opened at GBX 9,900 ($119.62) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £20.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,152.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of £100.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9,801.94. Ferguson has a 12-month low of GBX 8,602 ($103.94) and a 12-month high of £136.40 ($164.81). The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.93.
Ferguson Increases Dividend
Ferguson Company Profile
Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.
Featured Articles
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.