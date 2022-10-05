Ferguson (LON:FERG) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ferguson (LON:FERG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a £114 ($137.75) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FERG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a £125 ($151.04) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,960 ($120.35) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of £129.66 ($156.66).

Ferguson stock opened at GBX 9,900 ($119.62) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £20.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,152.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of £100.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9,801.94. Ferguson has a 12-month low of GBX 8,602 ($103.94) and a 12-month high of £136.40 ($164.81). The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $0.84. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

