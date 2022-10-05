Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Price Target to £135

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from £138.20 ($166.99) to £135 ($163.12) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a £138 ($166.75) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £128 ($154.66) to £136 ($164.33) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($155.87) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a £138 ($166.75) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £144.60 ($174.72).

FLTR opened at £105.90 ($127.96) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.62 billion and a PE ratio of -44.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9,965.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of GBX 7,340 ($88.69) and a 12-month high of £148.35 ($179.25).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

