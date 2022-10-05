Barclays Trims Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Target Price to GBX 8,900

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 9,500 ($114.79) to GBX 8,900 ($107.54) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,375 ($89.11) to GBX 8,050 ($97.27) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($84.58) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,775 ($93.95).

RKT opened at GBX 5,954 ($71.94) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.70. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,905.16 ($59.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,824 ($82.46). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,455.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,252.95. The stock has a market cap of £42.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,400.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.88) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.08%.

In other news, insider Mehmood Khan acquired 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6,092 ($73.61) per share, with a total value of £14,559.88 ($17,592.90).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

