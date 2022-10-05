Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “GBX 3,200” Price Target for Shell (LON:SHEL)

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.67) price objective on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.02) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,045 ($24.71) to GBX 2,025 ($24.47) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,779 ($33.58) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,941.40 ($35.54).

LON SHEL opened at GBX 2,345 ($28.33) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The company has a market capitalization of £167.93 billion and a PE ratio of 554.37. Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.72). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,242.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,201.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.10%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

