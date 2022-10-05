Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Price Target to £135

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from £138.20 ($166.99) to £135 ($163.12) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on FLTR. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £128 ($154.66) to £136 ($164.33) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a £138 ($166.75) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($155.87) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a £138 ($166.75) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of £144.60 ($174.72).

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of LON FLTR opened at £105.90 ($127.96) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9,965.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9,047. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of GBX 7,340 ($88.69) and a 52-week high of £148.35 ($179.25).

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

