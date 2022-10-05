JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Target Price to GBX 260

Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 260 ($3.14) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SYNT. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 275 ($3.32) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 323 ($3.90) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synthomer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 430.50 ($5.20).

Shares of LON SYNT opened at GBX 115.40 ($1.39) on Monday. Synthomer has a one year low of GBX 84.35 ($1.02) and a one year high of GBX 523.50 ($6.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 183.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 245.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £539.31 million and a P/E ratio of 607.37.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13,157.89%.

In other Synthomer news, insider Roberto Gualdoni purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £42,800 ($51,715.80). In other Synthomer news, insider Michael Willome purchased 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.28) per share, with a total value of £132,300 ($159,859.84). Also, insider Roberto Gualdoni bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £42,800 ($51,715.80). Insiders have purchased 92,000 shares of company stock worth $17,896,000 over the last quarter.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

