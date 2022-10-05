JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Price Target to GBX 260

Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 260 ($3.14) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 125.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Synthomer from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 275 ($3.32) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 323 ($3.90) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 430.50 ($5.20).

LON:SYNT opened at GBX 115.40 ($1.39) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of £539.31 million and a PE ratio of 607.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 183.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 245.09. Synthomer has a fifty-two week low of GBX 84.35 ($1.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 523.50 ($6.33).

In other news, insider Roberto Gualdoni bought 20,000 shares of Synthomer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £42,800 ($51,715.80). In related news, insider Lily Liu bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 193 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £3,860 ($4,664.09). Also, insider Roberto Gualdoni purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £42,800 ($51,715.80). Insiders have purchased 92,000 shares of company stock worth $17,896,000 over the last quarter.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

