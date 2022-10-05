Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 175 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 175 ($2.11) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 66.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 165 ($1.99) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 122 ($1.47) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 143 ($1.73) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 135 ($1.63) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 135 ($1.63) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 150.45 ($1.82).

Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 1.2 %

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 104.98 ($1.27) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,749.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 114.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 122.06. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of GBX 99.59 ($1.20) and a one year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

