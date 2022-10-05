Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €98.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($100.00) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BNR. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($87.76) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($89.80) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Baader Bank set a €102.00 ($104.08) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €82.00 ($83.67) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

FRA:BNR opened at €65.80 ($67.14) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €66.85 and its 200 day moving average price is €68.49. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($43.94) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($57.40).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

