Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €61.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been assigned a €61.00 ($62.24) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DHER. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a €71.30 ($72.76) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($58.16) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($98.98) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($77.55) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

Shares of DHER stock opened at €40.50 ($41.33) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a 52 week high of €131.50 ($134.18). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €45.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of €39.37.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

