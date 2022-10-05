JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €61.00 Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) received a €61.00 ($62.24) target price from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.62% from the company’s current price.

DHER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($77.55) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €68.00 ($69.39) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays set a €71.30 ($72.76) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

ETR:DHER opened at €40.50 ($41.33) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €45.27 and a 200-day moving average of €39.37. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a 1 year high of €131.50 ($134.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.36.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.