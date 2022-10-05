Barclays Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €37.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G1A has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($39.80) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €39.00 ($39.80) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 8th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €34.60 ($35.31) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €34.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of €35.53. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €31.28 ($31.92) and a twelve month high of €48.55 ($49.54). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

