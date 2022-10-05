GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €37.00 by Barclays

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) has been assigned a €37.00 ($37.76) target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($39.80) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Baader Bank set a €39.00 ($39.80) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 3.9 %

G1A stock opened at €34.60 ($35.31) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €34.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €35.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €31.28 ($31.92) and a 1-year high of €48.55 ($49.54). The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.71.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.