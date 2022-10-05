Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€65.00” Price Target for BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BNP. set a €68.00 ($69.39) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays set a €64.30 ($65.61) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($73.47) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.60 ($66.94) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at €45.48 ($46.40) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €47.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is €48.60. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($58.41) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($70.58).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

