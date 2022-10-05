Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €39.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($39.80) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IFXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.30 ($46.22) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.50 ($37.24) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies Price Performance

Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($13.70) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($20.10).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.