Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €140.00 by Barclays

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) has been assigned a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($163.27) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($122.45) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($147.96) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($147.96) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €165.00 ($168.37) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

SU opened at €123.98 ($126.51) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €125.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of €128.51. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($77.90).

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

