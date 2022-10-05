Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €65.00 Price Target

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) received a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($69.39) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($73.47) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($63.27) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. set a €68.00 ($69.39) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.60 ($66.94) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

BNP Paribas Stock Performance

EPA:BNP opened at €45.48 ($46.40) on Monday. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($58.41) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($70.58). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €48.60.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

