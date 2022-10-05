Barclays Reiterates “€140.00” Price Target for Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU)

Barclays set a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €122.00 ($124.49) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($122.45) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($204.08) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($183.67) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

EPA SU opened at €123.98 ($126.51) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €125.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is €128.51. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($77.90).

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.