Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €39.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) has been given a €39.00 ($39.80) price objective by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IFXA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.50 ($37.24) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($39.29) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.30 ($46.22) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($36.73) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies Price Performance

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($13.70) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($20.10).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.