LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €749.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) has been given a €749.00 ($764.29) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €811.00 ($827.55) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €780.00 ($795.92) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays set a €840.00 ($857.14) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €750.00 ($765.31) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($755.10) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Performance

EPA:MC opened at €646.80 ($660.00) on Monday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of €195.45 ($199.44) and a 52 week high of €260.55 ($265.87). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €657.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is €621.77.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

