The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Receives $13.23 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.86.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Macerich to $9.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Macerich from $11.25 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Macerich Price Performance

NYSE:MAC opened at $8.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.93. Macerich has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $22.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Macerich Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Macerich

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

In other news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,789.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,869.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,777.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,789.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,869.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 104,617 shares of company stock worth $853,909. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Macerich

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 503,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 14,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 165,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,426 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Macerich

(Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Articles

