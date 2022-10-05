Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Receives $13.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.63.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.
Galp Energia, SGPS Price Performance
Shares of GLPEY opened at $5.10 on Friday. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -509.90 and a beta of 0.72.
Galp Energia, SGPS Cuts Dividend
About Galp Energia, SGPS
Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galp Energia, SGPS (GLPEY)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.