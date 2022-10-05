Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Receives $13.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Shares of GLPEY opened at $5.10 on Friday. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -509.90 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.0822 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Galp Energia, SGPS’s payout ratio is currently -1,600.00%.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

