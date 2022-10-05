Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Receives $13.69 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AAVVF opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.80.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 83.78%. The company had revenue of $237.18 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.