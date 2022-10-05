Analysts Set Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target at $77.86

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.86.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXNX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Axonics Trading Up 3.5 %

AXNX stock opened at $76.20 on Friday. Axonics has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $79.92. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.09 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axonics

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.05 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axonics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $49,593.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Axonics news, COO Rinda Sama sold 33,850 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total transaction of $2,354,606.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,010.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 656 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $49,593.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,960 shares of company stock valued at $11,951,109. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Axonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $428,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $980,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 590,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,451,000 after acquiring an additional 27,017 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

