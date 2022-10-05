Contrasting GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) & Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN)

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) and Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

GoHealth has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryan Specialty has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for GoHealth and Ryan Specialty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoHealth 2 5 0 0 1.71 Ryan Specialty 1 2 2 0 2.20

Insider and Institutional Ownership

GoHealth presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 630.99%. Ryan Specialty has a consensus price target of $44.60, indicating a potential upside of 7.68%. Given GoHealth’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe GoHealth is more favorable than Ryan Specialty.

20.3% of GoHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of Ryan Specialty shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of GoHealth shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 54.3% of Ryan Specialty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GoHealth and Ryan Specialty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoHealth $1.06 billion 0.13 -$189.36 million ($2.00) -0.21 Ryan Specialty $1.43 billion 7.49 $65.87 million $0.21 197.24

Ryan Specialty has higher revenue and earnings than GoHealth. GoHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryan Specialty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GoHealth and Ryan Specialty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoHealth -21.33% 10.22% 4.85% Ryan Specialty 5.30% 52.62% 5.91%

Summary

Ryan Specialty beats GoHealth on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc. operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs. Its products include Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare Special Needs Plans; and IFP, dental plans, vision plans, and other ancillary plans to individuals. The company sells its products through carriers and online platform, as well as independent and external agencies. GoHealth, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in Charlotte, North Carolina, Lindon, Utah, Bratislava, Slovakia, and Kosice, Slovakia.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

