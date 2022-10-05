Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives $224.09 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $224.09.

Several analysts have commented on BILL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bill.com to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $245.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Insider Activity at Bill.com

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,093,712.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,356,490.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,093,712.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,356,490.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $1,072,662.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,628.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,211 shares of company stock valued at $30,348,069. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bill.com

Bill.com Stock Up 8.6 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILL. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Bill.com by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BILL opened at $150.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.83. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $89.87 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 2.17.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

