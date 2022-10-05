Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives $8.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Paramount Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Paramount Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,084,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 143.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 132,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 77,805 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter valued at about $325,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 59.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 52,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 19,585 shares in the last quarter. 59.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Group Trading Up 4.5 %

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

NYSE PGRE opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 324.66 and a beta of 1.19. Paramount Group has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $11.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,550.78%.

Paramount Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.