Analysts Set VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Target Price at $36.70

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.70.

Several research firms have recently commented on VICI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VICI Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in VICI Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,676,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,184 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,176,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in VICI Properties by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,778,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,894,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in VICI Properties by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,261,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587,643 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of VICI stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.03. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $35.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.46%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.