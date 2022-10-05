Brokerages Set Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Target Price at C$61.91

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$61.91.

Several research firms have weighed in on TOY. TD Securities downgraded shares of Spin Master from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Spin Master Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of TSE:TOY opened at C$43.86 on Friday. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$39.95 and a 52-week high of C$51.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$46.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.51 billion and a PE ratio of 11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Spin Master Dividend Announcement

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$646.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$652.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.00, for a total transaction of C$38,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,271 shares in the company, valued at C$3,613,008. In other news, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.00, for a total transaction of C$38,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,271 shares in the company, valued at C$3,613,008. Also, Senior Officer Laura Henderson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.32, for a total transaction of C$47,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$335,972. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,722 shares of company stock worth $1,796,826.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

