Brokerages Set 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) PT at $20.46

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.46.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ONEM. BTIG Research cut 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays cut 1Life Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1Life Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 35,475 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 259.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 149,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 108,051 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 165,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 26,963 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,685,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,898,000 after buying an additional 964,549 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average of $12.11. 1Life Healthcare has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $24.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). The business had revenue of $255.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.99 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 21.05% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

