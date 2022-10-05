Analysts Set Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) PT at $114.10

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Vertical Research dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $85.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

