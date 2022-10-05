Brokerages Set Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) PT at $58.50

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

BOWFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.50 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Desjardins raised Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of BOWFF stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $31.78 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ( OTCMKTS:BOWFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $95.82 million during the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 123.28%.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

