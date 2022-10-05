Analysts Set ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) PT at $68.89

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.89.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $746,940.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 577,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,230,498.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 167,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $8,530,341.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,307,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,654,782.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $746,940.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 577,329 shares in the company, valued at $24,230,498.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 609,460 shares of company stock valued at $29,118,135. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 4.7 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,343,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,367 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,943,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,831 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,394,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,462,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,380 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 169.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.31. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.47 and a 200-day moving average of $44.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

