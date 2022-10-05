Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barclays from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 66.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VNT. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vontier to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Vontier Price Performance

VNT opened at $18.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. Vontier has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $34.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Vontier had a return on equity of 97.01% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $63,759.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vontier

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Vontier by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 5,183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 61,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 60,803 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vontier by 407.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 37,573 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Vontier by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 360,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after buying an additional 187,161 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Articles

