Brokerages Set Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) PT at $185.00

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $185.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYBBF opened at $2.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $2.17.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.