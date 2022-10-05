Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Receives $31.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STWRY shares. Barclays downgraded Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of STWRY opened at $6.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.56. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

Software Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:STWRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $241.76 million during the quarter.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

