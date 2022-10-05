Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Receives C$13.98 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.98.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Superior Plus stock opened at C$10.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.42. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$9.81 and a 12 month high of C$14.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.99 per share, with a total value of C$39,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 46,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$467,352.18.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

