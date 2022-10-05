Brokerages Set Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Price Target at C$13.03

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.03.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LUG shares. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

Shares of LUG stock opened at C$10.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.76. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of C$7.80 and a 52 week high of C$12.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.94. The company has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 10.38.

Lundin Gold Dividend Announcement

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$226.95 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold will post 0.8634995 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lundin Gold news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein bought 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,856.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 585,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,624,016. In other Lundin Gold news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein bought 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,856.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 585,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,624,016. Also, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. bought 62,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$551,546.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 463,700 shares in the company, valued at C$4,078,983.42. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 479,935 shares of company stock worth $4,226,837.

About Lundin Gold

(Get Rating)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.