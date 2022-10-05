BTIG Research Increases Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Price Target to $74.00

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.30.

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock opened at $59.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.57 and its 200 day moving average is $37.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 1.85. Prometheus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $63.13. The company has a current ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,700.51% and a negative return on equity of 54.91%. The business had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 25,057 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 328,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after purchasing an additional 159,369 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $2,030,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 250,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after acquiring an additional 42,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 235,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 83,091 shares during the period. 74.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

